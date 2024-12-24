Avinash Mishra loses cool, throws chair in Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: Drama continues to heat up in the Bigg Boss 18 house as contestants fight to secure their place in the finale. The latest episode saw a massive argument between Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, and Eisha Singh that left everyone shocked.

The fight began after the nomination round when Avinash accused Kashish of trying to create a love angle with him to gain attention in the game. Kashish, furious over the comment, confronted Avinash in front of the house. Rajat Dalal backed her, claiming Avinash had suggested that flirting would entertain the audience.

Avinash’s refusal to address Kashish’s questions only made things worse. She angrily called him a “womanizer” and accused him of being disrespectful. Meanwhile, Eisha Singh was surprised by the allegations and stood by Kashish, urging Avinash to apologize.

The argument escalated when Eisha confronted Avinash in the kitchen. Frustrated by the situation, Avinash lost his temper. He yelled, slammed a bottle on the floor, and pushed a chair, leaving everyone in shock. “This is what you all wanted, right? Now watch us fight!” he shouted angrily.

The housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, rushed to calm things down, but the damage was done. Eisha walked away, clearly upset, saying, “It’s your life. Do whatever you want.”

Fans are now divided, with some supporting Kashish for standing up to Avinash and others criticizing his aggressive behavior. As the finale approaches, tensions in the house are at an all-time high.

Will this fight break the bond between Eisha and Avinash, or will they reconcile? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more drama in Bigg Boss 18!