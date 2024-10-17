Avinash Mishra THROWN out of Bigg Boss 18 house, video viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to escalate in intensity as tensions soar among the housemates. Following the exit of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, another shocking development unfolded with the sudden eviction of contestant Avinash Mishra.

This move came after Avinash’s physical altercation with co-contestant Chum Darang.

Avinash’s aggressive behavior raised concerns about the safety of the female contestants, leading Bigg Boss to take immediate action.

The incident occurred after the house unanimously decided to send Avinash and fellow contestant Chaahat to jail as part of a punishment. This decision appeared to push Avinash over the edge, resulting in a series of heated confrontations with multiple contestants, including Karanveer Mehra, Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal.

Tensions peaked when Avinash, frustrated by the situation, began making personal and provocative remarks towards his co-contestants. The verbal sparring took a dark turn when Chum Darang, in retaliation, verbally abused Avinash. In response, Avinash physically retaliated by twisting Chum’s finger — a move that immediately crossed a line.

In light of the serious nature of the altercation, Bigg Boss made the swift decision to evict Avinash from the house, citing concerns for the safety of the women in the house. The eviction came as a blow to fellow housemates Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, who appeared visibly hurt by the sudden exit.

Sharing the promo of the eviction, Colors TV captioned it, “Avinash ke eviction se hua Eisha aur Alice ko sabse zyada hurt,” underscoring the emotional impact on the housemates.

