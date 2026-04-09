Avoid outdoors between 12 pm pm and 3 pm, says govt advisory for April 10 to 13

Hyderabad: In view of the heatwave in Telangana between April 10 and 13 forecasted by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad; the Telangana government has issued an advisory on Thursday, April 9, informing the citizens to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and consuming fruits and vegetables high in water content.

People are advised to cover themselves with light coloured cotton clothes and to stay indoors and in well-ventilated places as much as possible.

People have been advised not to venture out between 12 pm and 3 pm, avoid cooking during these peak hours, and avoid eating stale food, high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food.

The government has recommended visiting the nearest healthcare facility if any symptoms of nausea and dry skin; hot, red and dry skin; temperature of 40 Degree Celsius; throbbing headache; anxiety, dizziness and fainting; muscle weakness and cramps; rapid heart beat; rapid shallow breathing; or altered mental sensorium with disorientation, confusion, agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma are experienced.

IMD’s forecast on heatwave

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has forecasted temperatures rising by 2-3 °C over the next three days in most parts of Telangana starting April 10 to 13.

The weather bulletin released at 8.30 pm on Thursday, April 9, predicted that dry weather will prevail across the state in the next few days, with the temperatures reaching up to 44 °C in some of the districts on April 10, which is expected to prevail in most of the districts by April 13.

However, in Hyderabad the weather has been predicted to remain between 36 to 40 °C till April 13.

Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts are expected to experience between 41 to 44 °C over the next few days.

All the other districts are expected to have a temperature ranging between 36 and 40 °C during this period, with all the districts except 11 expected to record their maximum temperatures on April 13.

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Telangana Weatherman forecasts heatwave till April 22

Telangana Weatherman Balaji has predicted a “POWERFUL HEATWAVE” from April 12 with entire Telangana witnessing above 40°C heat.

He has predicted on Thursday, that northern, eastern Telangana districts will be under “SERIOUS HEAT” with temperatures to cross 44°C at few parts.

He predicted that the temperatures in Hyderabad will also touch 40-41°C non stop for 10 consecutive days during April 12-22.