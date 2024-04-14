Avoid unverified news on phone tapping case: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The city police has cautioned the media against carrying unverified news with regard to ongoing investigation in the phone tapping case registered against several persons including police officials, and a former IPS officer.

Four officers — former DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao, additional SP Thirupathanna, additional SP Bujanga Rao and DSP Pranith Rao — have been arrested in the phone tapping case so far by the Hyderabad police. The four officers, along with others, are accused of snooping on phone conversations of several police officials, political leaders, businessmen and others illegally.

Radha Kishan Rao is also accused of transporting money to different MLAs in police vehicles. He is also accused of extorting money from businessmen and settling disputes under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The Hyderabad police has been holding inquiries against several people, including cops, in the matter.

In a press release, M Vijay Kumar, DCP (west), said the investigation related to certain offences committed by some police officers of Intelligence Department (in Telangana) and others exploiting the official resources meant for lawful duties are under progress.

So far, four persons accused of committing the reported crimes in the phone tapping case have been arrested and investigation by the Hyderabad police is on to find out the role of some other persons in the commission of crimes.

Further, he said that a few prime suspects were found out to be absconding and that efforts are on to find out their whereabouts and the circumstances under which they went absconding in the phone tapping case.

“Due to the sensitivity involved in the case as it involves the processes of SIB, a premier intelligence agency dealing with the collection of intelligence on the left wing extremism in the state and the country, and also the grave nature of the crimes reported, the investigation is being conducted by the investigation team strictly in a professional manner as per law in the interest of public safety and justice,” Vijay Kumar said.

The DCP from the Hyderabad police also said, “..it is being noticed that there are certain news, based on speculation, getting reported and circulated in certain sections of media claiming to be emanating from the investigation.” He cautioned the media from publishing news that may be detrimental to the case.

“As the investigation is under progress and all the relevant documents of the investigation are part of the records of the court, it is advised that any speculative reporting on any matter related to the investigation be avoided in the interest of justice,” said a press release from Vijay Kumar.