Telangana phone-tapping row: Several women blackmailed by constable

Hyderabad: The probe into the phone tapping case is throwing up more murky information for investigators. In the latest development, investigations by Telangana police officials have revealed that many women were allegedly blackmailed and victimized by a constable assigned to do the phone tapping job during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Sources said that the constable who was working in Nalgonda had victimized and blackmailed around 40 women after overhearing their phone conversations. No action was initiated against him because he was close to a top cop in Nalgonda district where a facility was set up to tab phones of certain politicians. So far in the case, senior cops including an ex-Deputy Commissioner of Police have been arrested.

A Hyderabad court on April 3 sent former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Radha Kishan Rao to police custody for seven days in the phone tapping case.

In the latest development, the constable reportedly misused his powers and had reportedly collected crores of rupees by conducting several private raids conducted in the district based on phone tapping leads. The ruling Congress government has also said it will take action against BRS leaders in the phone tapping case if found guilty.

The constable in question who was questioned and detained had harassed some persons in a ganja case and extorted money. The phones of two journalists were also reportedly tapped. “He used to collect money every month in poker rooms. Recently, along with this constable, another person was detained by the Hyderabad police,” said the source. Earlier, during previous by-elections, the phones of the opposition leaders were tapped, the Hyderabad police had learnt.

Phones of opposition leaders then, including (now chief minister) Revanth Reddy had also been reportedly tapped by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB).

Four police officials – a retired and three serving – have been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with a phone tapping case. The officers former DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao, Additional SP – Thirupathanna and Bujanaga Rao and DSP Pranith Rao were arrested in the case till now. Some more policemen are detained and questioned. The team had planned to help the BRS party win the 2023 Assembly elections and form the government.