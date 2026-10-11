Ayesha Khan brings ‘Shararat’ to Hyderabad with live performance

Hyderabad: A little “Shararat” was on the cards as Ayesha Khan took the stage in Hyderabad! The actress performed to her popular Dhurandhar number, bringing the song from the big screen to a live club setting.

Ayesha’s appearance took place at Kingdome Klub and Kitchen in the Financial District on October 10. The event had been announced as an evening featuring the actress, with Nikita also on the lineup.

For the evening, Ayesha wore a plum-coloured draped skirt paired with a matching blouse featuring layers of gold embellishments. Loose waves and gold accessories completed her stage look.

Glimpses from the performance show her smiling and striking playful poses, with attendees holding up their phones around the stage. Coloured lights, smoke effects and confetti scattered across the floor added to the party atmosphere as she performed “Shararat”.

The song has become closely associated with Ayesha following her appearance in Dhurandhar, and it was also a key highlight of the promotions for her Hyderabad visit. Her live appearance gave fans in the city a chance to see her bring that on-screen dance moment to the stage.