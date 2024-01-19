Ayesha Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, exits show

Mumbai: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its grand finale on January 28. With 8 contestants still in the race, this week saw the nomination of 4 participants. Speculations are rife that makers are planning for a double elimination ahead of finale.

Ayesha Khan Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

And now, we have the name of the contestant who has bid adieu to Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan, who had been consistently receiving the highest number of votes in normal polling trends, faced an unexpected exit. Yes, you read that right!

While Isha and Vicky found themselves in the bottom two alongside Ayesha, it was ultimately Ayesha Khan who got evicted. Despite her popularity among the audience, the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss and its unique rules led to Ayesha’s departure.

Breaking #BiggBoss#AyeshaKhan has been EVICTED by the audience poll that entered the house. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 18, 2024

As the finale approaches, the remaining contestants, including Isha, Vicky, and Ankita, are on tenterhooks, with the possibility of another eviction looming. The next elimination could see Vicky walking out of the Bigg Boss house.

Fans can expect more twists and turns as BB 17 heads towards its highly anticipated grand finale.

What’s your take on Ayesha Khan’s elimination? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.