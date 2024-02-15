Ayesha Khan shares photo with ‘mystery man’, new couple in town?

Mumbai: Popular TV celebrity Ayesha Khan, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines ever since she came out of the reality show. She gained attention by entering the show as a wildcard contestant to expose and share some serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui, claiming he double-dated her and influencer Nazila Sitaishi.

Ayesha Khan has been a hot topic on social media now, especially after she posted a romantic video with Abhishek Kumar, leaving fans thrilled. The buzz continued as Ayesha shared a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day celebrations on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, Ayesha is seen holding hands with a mystery man, whose face she didn’t reveal. The image quickly went viral, leading many to speculate that the mystery man could be Abhishek Kumar, her fellow contestant.

Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan’s Viral Video

Adding to the excitement, Abhishek Kumar surprised everyone on Valentine’s Day by going down on one knee and proposing to Ayesha Khan. The duo recreated a heartwarming music video titled “Saanware,” originally featuring Abhishek and Mannara Chopra.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Ayesha Khan’s mysterious Valentine’s Day companion as the speculation continues.