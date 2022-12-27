Ayesha Omar reacts to Shoaib-Sania divorce rumours

Mumbai: One of the highest paid and popular Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar hit headlines in the international media after her alleged link-up with cricketer Shoaib Malik. Various media outlets and netizens blame Ayesha Omer for breaking the bond of cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza.

Reports suggest that trouble in the marriage of Shoaib and Sania popped up after the pictures of Ayesha’s old photoshoot with the cricketer went viral on the internet like a wildfire.

Lahori girl Ayesha Omar who is reportedly responsible for the Shoaib-Sania’s separation has finally broken her silence on the issue.

When asked about the alleged affairs with Shoaib Malik, Ayesha Omar in her latest interview with SomethingHaute said that the viral photoshoot took place in 2021 but the media took it up this year after the controversy popped up. It was just a professional photo shoot and there is no truth in the rumours, Pak actress further added.

Style icon of Pakistan clarified that she would never date a married man or otherwise legally bound. She said that she would have never posted photographs of a photoshoot with whom she had an affair.

Omar made her acting debut with the serial College Jeans. On the professional front, she was seen in Miss You Kabhi Kabhi, Mera Dard Bayzuba, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2, Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs recently.