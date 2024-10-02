Ayodhya administration orders ban on sale of meat during Navratri

Lucknow: The Ayodhya administration has ordered the closure of all poultry and meat shops in the district during the nine-day-long Navratri festival, beginning on October 3.

“In view of the upcoming Navratri festival, goat/chicken/fish/all meat shops will remain closed in Ayodhya district from 03.10.2024 to 11.10.2024,” stated an order issued on Tuesday by the Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Ayodhya.

The order further said that if the general public finds any meat product being sold or stored in these shops during this period, they should inform the food safety department on 05278366607.

It also warned that strict legal action will be taken against the concerned businessmen under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 in case of failure to comply with the order.

The nine-day-long Shardiya Navratri festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, is celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Apart from worshipping goddess Durga, celebrations also include decorations of pandals, classical and folk dances by devotees, and setting up fairs. Devotees often celebrate Navaratri by fasting.