Azamgarh: Muslim family offers home for Hindu neighbour’s wedding

In a heart-warming gesture a Muslim family in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, came together to arrange the marriage of their neighbor’s daughter, belonging to the Hindu community. The marriage was conducted following all Hindu rituals with full fanfare.

In Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh lives two families. While one is a Hindu, the other is a Muslim. The family of Rajesh Chaurasia, who feeds his family by running a pan shop, wanted to get his niece married. Apart from a roof on top of their head, the family had little to no resources and money.

In comes Parvez and his family. Rajesh told them about his difficulties and wished how he could fulfill his late brother’s wish of celebrating the marriage of his niece, Pooja. Parvez and his family were quick to help Rajesh and reportedly offered him their courtyard to set up the mandapam.

They also helped in other marriage-related works like decorations, catering, and lights. Rajesh was beyond happy to finally see his and his late brother’s wish coming true.

On the night of April 22, Pooja got married with full fanfare. It was Parvez who gave away Pooja.

Speaking to the media, Parvez’s wife said that she was happy that they could marry off Pooja who would often play in their courtyard when she was a young girl.

She said, “We love and respect their family a lot. We helped them from completing their studies to helping them when sick. We feel very blessed. We don’t feel any awkward that we conducted pooja during the month of Ramzan. We might have different Gods but we are all one at the end of the day.”

Sheela, whose daughter Pooja got married said, “We did not have any place to welcome our guests in our house. Parvez bhai helped us a lot. He married off Pooja just like her own father would do.”