B Ed 4-year-course admission date extended

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has issued a notification for admissions into various undergraduate regular-mode courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025.

According to a press release from the University, interested candidates can register and apply on the link https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ until March 22, 2025.

According to Prof M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the admissions will be based on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The courses available are B A (Hons/Research), B A JMC (Hons/Research), B Com (Hons/Research), B Sc (Hons/Research), B Voc (Medical Laboratory Technology), B Voc (Medical Imaging Technology), B Voc (Emergency & Trauma Care Technology)

The prospectus for UG programme is available on the website, www.manuu.edu.in.

Meanwhile, NTA in its notification issued on March 16 has extended the last date of registration for admissions in B A, B Ed, B Sc, B Ed., B Com, B Ed, four-year Integrated Teacher Education programme (ITEP) up to March 31.