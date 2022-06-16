B Praak, wife Meera’s newborn dies at the time of birth

The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first born, a son Adabb, in 2020.

Mumbai: Music composer B Praak and his wife Meera announced the death of their baby, who passed away at the time of birth. He called it their most painful phase as a parent.

B Praak took to Instagram and shared a note and asked fans for privacy. The note read: “With the deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.

“We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours, Meera and B Praak.”

Known for songs such as ‘Mann Bharryya 2.0’, ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Teri Mitti’ among many others, B Praak and his wife announced their pregnancy in April.

