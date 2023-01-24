B20 India Inception Meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 24th January 2023 10:35 am IST
B20 India Inception Meeting
Gandhinagar: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant, Tata Sons Chairperson N. Chandrasekaran and other dignitaries during the opening session of B20 India Inception Meeting, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput (right) being felicitated at the B20 India Inception Meeting, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Finance and Energy Minister Kanu Desai addresses at the B20 India Inception Meeting, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Tata Sons Chairperson N. Chandrasekaran felicitates Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the opening session of B20 India Inception Meeting, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button