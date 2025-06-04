Hyderabad: Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion came out in 2017. Both movies became massive hits at the box office, together earning over Rs. 2,460 crore across the world. Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati, these films created history and became a turning point for Indian cinema.

Now, after 10 years, the Baahubali magic is coming back to theatres, and fans are super excited!

Baahubali Re-Release in theatres

To celebrate 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning, the makers are planning a grand re-release in October 2025. But this time, there’s a twist — they are combining the best and most important scenes from both movies into one powerful film. This means fans can enjoy the full story in a single sitting with a fresh new experience.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared the exciting news on social media. He said this re-release won’t be just a normal comeback — it will be a full year of celebration. Fans can expect special surprises, new updates, and a lot of nostalgic moments.

A Film That Changed Everything

Baahubali showed the world the strength of Telugu cinema. With amazing visuals, strong emotions, and unforgettable music by MM Keeravani, it became a film that everyone remembers. It made Prabhas and Rajamouli household names across India.