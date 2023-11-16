‘Baap, beta, beti ka party’: Telangana BJP leader hits out at BRS

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy aimed K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi and said that KCR’s party is a family party that needs to be removed from Telangana.

“There is only one family party in India, no other state has experienced a family party. It has never happened in Indian history that six members of a family are ruling at the same time. Our first goal is to remove this family party that is the KCR family party; baap, beta, beti, bhanja, bhateeja ka party, and then the dynastic party Congress,” said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

He further said that there is huge anti-incumbency in Telangana against the present government.

Reacting to BRS leader KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) statement that BRS built 36 flyovers whereas BJP couldn’t build two in Hyderabad, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, “CM’s son Rama Rao (KTR) is the municipal administration minister and you should have some knowledge not to speak in such an irresponsible manner.”

The BJP leader further said, “He (KTR) frequents Dubai very often and he takes the PV Narasimha flyover that I think was significantly funded by the previous central government, Congress but after getting down from PV Narasimha flyover, you cross three major flyovers, very wide and beautifully constructed, going to Shamshabad airport. Who funded that, is that not central government funded?”

He further took a dig at the BRS leader and said KTR saying that the central government has not built any flyover shows his knowledge level.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also claimed that for multiple flyovers constructed by the BRS government, several different funds came from the centre.

The state of Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.