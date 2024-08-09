Baby boy or girl? BIG hint ahead of Deepika Padukone’s delivery

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to embrace parenthood. DP is in her final trimester and the couple eagerly anticipates the arrival of their first child in September. The internet is buzzing with excitement and speculations, with fans eager to know the gender of the baby.

Amid the excitement, a viral photo has sparked rumors that the couple may be expecting a baby boy. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of an Instagram story by a gifting brand, showcasing beautifully wrapped presents ordered by Deepika. The minimalist brown paper gift boxes were adorned with a light blue string and charming ceramic hangings in shades of blue and white, leading fans to speculate that these color choices might be a hint at the baby’s gender.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2018 after a six-year romance, announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a heartfelt post featuring baby essentials. As Deepika prepares to take a break from work to focus on motherhood, Ranveer is also expected to take paternity leave to support his wife and their newborn.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear next in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.