Baby John: Let’s dive into the star cast roles and hefty paychecks

Mumbai: This Christmas, Varun Dhawan is ready to wow fans with his latest action-packed movie, Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Theri and promises a mix of emotions, action, and drama. Baby John is set to release on December 25, 2024, perfect for the holiday season.

A Star-Studded Cast

The movie features an impressive lineup of actors:

Varun Dhawan

Leads the cast as Satya Verma/Baby John, earning Rs. 25 crore for the role, his highest fee yet.

Keerthy Suresh

Plays Satya’s wife, Meera Verma, in her Bollywood debut, earning Rs. 4 crore.

Jackie Shroff

As the villain Babbar Sher, Jackie delivers a powerful performance, earning Rs. 1.5 crore.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Plays Khushi’s teacher and a key role in the story, earning Rs. 40 lakhs.

Zara Zyanna

The young talent portrays Khushi, earning Rs. 20 lakhs.

Salman Khan

Surprises fans with a special cameo for free.

Big Budget and Excitement

With a massive Rs. 180 crore budget, Baby John is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie features breathtaking action, emotional moments, and stellar performances.

The movie combines gripping action, heartfelt family moments, and a star-studded cast. Varun Dhawan takes on a challenging role, showing a different side of his acting skills.