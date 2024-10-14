Bachchan family video omits Aishwarya Rai, fuels divorce talks

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th October 2024 6:08 pm IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are back in the spotlight, but not for good reasons. Rumors about a possible separation between the two have been circulating, and recent events have only added fuel to the fire. Aishwarya’s absence from a special family tribute for Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday has raised eyebrows and intensified the speculation about their relationship.  

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday Celebration  

On October 11, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday with grandeur. As part of the celebrations, a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 aired, featuring messages from his close family members. Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda all shared emotional messages for Amitabh. Even a few pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan were shown.  

However, viewers noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from the tribute. This absence caught the attention of fans and started discussions on social media.  

Aishwarya’s Social Media Post Adds to the Mystery  

While Aishwarya did not feature in the family tribute on KBC, she did post a birthday message for Amitabh on her social media. She shared a photo of Aaradhya with Amitabh and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless always.” Although the post showed affection, many fans found it strange that she was left out of the televised tribute, leaving more room for speculation.  

Abhishek and Aishwarya have chosen not to comment on the separation rumors. Known for keeping their personal lives private, the couple has maintained silence, which has only added to the curiosity surrounding their relationship. Fans are left wondering whether the rumors hold any truth or if the couple is simply avoiding public discussion.

