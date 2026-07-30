As modern kitchens fill up with air fryers, non-stick pans and smart appliances, one ancient cooking method is quietly making a comeback.

Clay pot cooking, once a part of everyday life in Indian homes, is returning as more people seek healthier meals, richer flavours and sustainable living.

In Hyderabad, where the famous dum biryani has long been slow-cooked in a sealed handi, this revival feels especially meaningful.

While cooking in earthen pots may seem like a new trend on social media, it is actually a return to a tradition that has nourished generations.

A tradition shaped by the earth

Clay pots were first discovered in Czech Republic around 29000 BC. In India it was discovered in the Indus valley civilisation. Clay pots have been used since almost 20000 years.

Long before steel and aluminium cookware became common, Indian families cooked almost every meal in earthen pots made by local potters. Across the country, every region had its own version.

Punjab’s taudis were used for sarson ka saag and urad dal, Goa’s kundlems simmered fish curries, while Kerala’s famous Syrian Christian fish curry was prepared in a clay chatti.

Closer to home, Hyderabadi biryani achieved its signature aroma through slow cooking in clay handis sealed with dough.

Clay vessels were also central to India’s food culture beyond cooking. Kulhad chai, matka kulfi, mishti doi and the seasonal delicacy malaiyo continue to be served in earthenware, adding a subtle earthy fragrance that enhances the experience.

For centuries, mitti symbolised much more than soil. It represented life, nature and renewal, making clay cookware an extension of India’s deep connection with the earth.

Why food tastes better

One reason behind the growing popularity of clay pots is flavour.

Unlike metal cookware, clay heats slowly and evenly. This gentle cooking allows spices to bloom gradually, helping flavours blend beautifully without scorching the ingredients.

Since unglazed clay is naturally porous, it allows steam to circulate while retaining moisture, keeping food tender and juicy.

Many chefs say curries, dals and biryanis cooked in clay pots often taste even better the next day because the flavours continue to develop as the dish rests in the same vessel.

It is this slow, patient cooking that gives earthen-pot meals their distinctive depth and comforting aroma.

Health and sustainability go hand in hand

Clay cookware offers more than delicious food. Because dishes cook slowly, they usually require less oil while retaining their natural moisture. Traditional unglazed clay pots also contain no synthetic non-stick coatings.

Clay is naturally alkaline, which may help balance the acidity of foods like tomatoes during cooking. Some studies suggest that trace amounts of minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron may also find their way into food, although they should not be considered a major source of nutrition.

Another reason for the revival is sustainability. Made from natural materials, earthen pots are biodegradable and support local potters who continue to preserve this centuries-old craft.

Getting started with clay cooking

Using a clay pot requires a little patience. Before first use, soak the clay pot in water overnight. Then boil rice starch water in it, apply a thin layer of cooking oil and heat it gently on a low flame.

Once cooled, wash it with a mild dishwashing liquid and a soft scrubber. The pot is then seasoned and ready for cooking.

More than a passing trend

The return of clay pot cooking is not just about nostalgia. It reflects a growing appreciation for traditional wisdom, mindful cooking and sustainable choices.

In a city like Hyderabad, where slow-cooked food is woven into its culinary identity, the humble clay pot is a reminder that some of the finest flavours come not from modern gadgets, but from age-old traditions that have stood the test of time.