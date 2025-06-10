Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told the state Assembly that backwardness is the only benchmark to decide the OBC status of people.

Maintaining that a disinformation campaign is continuing on social media by some quarters, she asserted that there is no connection with religion in deciding the inclusion of any person in the OBC category.

Noting that the only benchmark for deciding OBC status in the state is backwardness, Banerjee said that a commission set up by the government is holding a survey on 50 new subsections for inclusion in that category.

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories.

She said that while more backward sections of people have been included under OBC-A, the less backward people come under OBC-B.

The chief minister addressed the House after laying the annual report of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes for the financial year 2024-25.

Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission appointed for identification of such people.