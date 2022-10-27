Bad Boy Billionaires: Telangana HC tells court to decide on airing Netflix episode on Raju

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the city civil court to decide whether to allow Netflix to air an episode on Satyam Computers’ B Ramalinga Raju.

The case has been pending since 2020. It is to be noted that the episode on Raju is part of the Netflix series titled “Bad Boy Billionaires.” However, it was stayed by the civil court. Bad Boy Billionaires was an investigative documentary created by Netflix entertainment limited.

It was based on billionaire businessmen including Vijay Mallya, Sahara group’s Subrata Roy, and jeweller and diamantaire Nirav Modi, all of whom, face fraud allegations. Following a vacate petition filed by Netflix, the Telangana High Court has asked the civil court to decide on the issue in three weeks.

In August 202, Raju approached the civil court seeking a stay on the release of the fourth episode of the series. The businessman argued that if the episode gets released, it would tarnish his reputation.

Considering the request, the civil court issued an expate order.

Challenging the order, Netflix argued that it had made big investments, and was facing losses due to the civil court’s order. The case was heard by a division bench at regular intervals for a period of two months.

Hearing the case the division bench of Justice Shameem Akther and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, questioned the counsel for Netflix as to why it had not filed the vacate petition before the lower court.

Representing Netflix, counsel CV Mohan Reddy said that the matter was already listed in the High Court and hence Netflix did not approach the civil court. The High Court then suggested Netflix file a vacate petition before the civil court.