‘Badi Bata’ to boost school enrolment in Telangana from June 3

Hyderabad: The School Education Department’s Badi Bata programme will run from June 3 to 19, aiming to identify school-age children in all habitations and enroll them in the nearest schools.

This initiative primarily focuses on increasing school enrolment while also strengthening government schools through community participation.

The programme seeks to update village education registers, address schools with low enrolment, and emphasize the crucial role of parents in effective schooling. Badi Bata will also inform parents and students about various classroom amenities and benefits, including free bilingual textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, and provisions for children with special needs.

District Collectors, education officers in districts and mandals, headmasters, and teachers are instructed to develop effective plans for the programme’s implementation.

Village-level meetings and rallies involving all stakeholders, including parents and former students, will take place on June 3. The following day, home visits will be conducted to gather information about children and update the village education register.

From June 4 to June 10, door-to-door campaigns will continue, culminating in a Grama Sabha on June 11 to discuss progress. Daily activities from June 12 (the day schools reopen) to June 19 will include school decoration, grand parent-teacher meetings, book distribution, and recognition of students’ achievements in academics, attendance, and extracurricular activities from the previous academic year.

The week-long programme also features foundation literacy and numeracy initiatives, learning improvement programmes, Saamoohika Aksharabhyasam for primary students, Bala Sabha for high school students, awareness of classroom digitalisation, tree planting, and sports day.