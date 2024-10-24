Bahraich rioters claim police allowed 2-hr window for violence

In a sting operation by Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi-language daily newspaper two men have made alarming confessions regarding the fatal communal violence that erupted Bahraich area of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, October 13.

In the footage, the men, identified as Prem Kumar and Saburi Mishra revealed that the violence was “sponsored” and the Hindu rioters were given two hours by UP police to attack and destroy Muslim properties during the unrest. This shocking revelation has raised serious concerns with opposition leaders blaming BJP for “orchestrating” riots. The communal violence erupted during a Durga Puja idol immersion yatra in Bahraich town.

It was sparked by a dispute over loud music when the procession was passing through Maharajganj in a Muslim-dominated area. The confrontation immediately turned violent leading to stone-pelting. The situation further worsened when a 22-year-old Hindu man Ram Gopal Mishra barged into a Muslim house to install a saffron flag where he was shot dead allegedly by a Muslim mob.

Subsequently, Hindu mobs retaliated violently and burned down properties belonging to Muslims including homes, shops and medical clinics.

Confessions and Political Response

In the video available on the channel of Dainik Bhaskar, Kumar and Mishra confess to having been given a two-hour window by the police to attack Muslim properties. One of the men is heard saying, “Hamare sath gaddri ki gaye warna hum na pura Maharajganj Khatam kiya hota (We have been betrayed otherwise we would have finished the entire Mahragunj),” one of the men is heard stating in the video.

The men claimed to have planned to destroy every Muslim property in the area during this period, but were ultimately unable to execute their intentions because local Hindus did not support them, leading to feelings of betrayal.

बहराइच हिंसा पर दैनिक भास्कर की इन्वेस्टिगेटिव रिपोर्ट👇



उपद्रवी बोले ‘2 घंटे पुलिसवाले हट गए थे. लोगों ने गद्दारी की नहीं तो महराजगंज खत्म हो जाता’



अब बतावो ये संयोग था या प्रयोग था pic.twitter.com/UEt5E6aBXd — Brijesh singh yadav (@Brijesh77956738) October 22, 2024

Soon after the video went viral on social media, it sparked outrage and prompted political leaders to weigh in on the situation. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP on Tuesday, alleging that its workers were involved in the Bahraich violence and had provided “free hand” to rioters. Yadav described the incident as “state-sponsored violence”.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi dismissed Yadav’s allegations, calling them “baseless”.

Police response

Following the widespread outrage, the police on Wednesday arrested Kumar and Mishra. Speaking on the case, Bahraich superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla denied the claims as “rambling of drunk men,” asserting that their reliability was questionable due to their “apparent” intoxication at the time of recording.

The police are investigating the involvement of the duo and others in the Maheshpurva Chanpara and Parsohana areas of Maharajganj town. During the unrest, valuables were also looted.

Meanwhile, Kumar and Sharma have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 191 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 309 (robbery) and others, reported The Indian Express.

Ongoing investigations

