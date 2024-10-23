UP: BJP MLA files complaint against own party for Bharaich violence

In a surprise move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sureshwar Singh on October 18 filed a complaint against his own party member, and city president for stoking violence in Bharaich, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

In his complaint, Singh claimed that on October 13, a crowd was protesting by keeping the body of the deceased in front of Bahraich Medical College.

“I reached the spot along with my bodyguards and other colleagues and then visited the office of the CMO Bahraich. The DM, the city magistrate and the CMO were present there. I took them along and reached the spot where the body of the deceased was kept,” read the complaint.

The Kotwali police registered a case under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (armed with deadly weapon), 3(5) (criminal act by multiple persons with common intention), 109(1) (attempt to murder) 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 324 (2) (mischief), 351 (3) (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Singh further alleged that after speaking to the family of the deceased and other villagers, they were going to the mortuary with Mishra’s body when some miscreants, including Arpit Srivastava, Anuj Singh Raikwar, Shubham Mishra, Kushmendra Chaudhary, Manish Chandra Shukla, Pundrik Pandey, Sudhanshu Singh Rana and hundreds of others began raising slogans using abusive language.

The BJP MLA also claimed that the family somehow took the body to the mortuary when people allegedly started creating a stir.

According to media reports, Singh added that as soon as he along with the family came out of the mortuary and exited the gate, the mob began throwing stones and bricks to stop the car and kill the remaining people.