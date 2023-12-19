Bahrain approves import of 10-year-old cars

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:33 pm IST
Representative image

Manama: In a significant move, Bahrain Parliament has recently approved the import of 10-year-old cars amid a rise in the prices of used cars, local media reported.

Earlier, cars older than five years could be imported and registered as used car. The decision will alleviate residents’ financial burden, particularly in light of the recent rise in car prices.

As per a report by The News of Bahrain, the change aims to make vehicle ownership more accessible and economical for residents, particularly those relying on private transportation due to economic challenges.

The government’s decision align with its commitment to promoting residents welfare and mitigating the effects of rising prices on sectors like the automotive industry.

The decision is a strategic decision that strikes a balance between promoting road safety, addressing environmental concerns, and ensuring vehicle affordability for the general public.

Tags
