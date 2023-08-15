Bahrain: Indian Naval ships reach Port Mina Salman

Manama: Indian Naval ships (INS) Visakhapatnam and Deepak are on a visit to Port Mina Salman of Bahrain from August 14 to 17. The ships will share practices aimed at strengthening ties between the two Navies.

During the visit, Indian Navy ships will undertake professional interactions with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force on various aspects of maritime operations and share best practices aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two Navies.

Additionally, the ships shall celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India and engage with the Royal Bahrain Navy personnel in various sporting and cultural events.

Earlier this week, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) arrived at Port Rashid in Dubai to conduct bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’ to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies.

The two ships visited Port Rashid from August 8 to August 11 and were commanded by Captain Ashok Rao and Captain Pramod G Thomas respectively, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.