Bahrain introduces multi-entry e-visa with a 6-month validity

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has announced the introduction of a multi-entry electronic visa for the purpose of training, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The visa will be valid for six months from the date of its issuance, and will allow its holder to stay in the country for the same period.

This step comes within the framework of implementing the 24 initiatives to develop the services of the nationality, passports and residence affairs, as part of the economic recovery plan, launched by the Bahraini Cabinet.

Sheikh Hisham bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, said that this new visa can be extended for a similar period, and the fee is 60 dinars (Rs 12,714).

The visa can be issued for a trainer or trainee in the government and private sectors.

Applicants must attach a letter from the concerned organisation with details about the training and a copy of a passport with a validity of more than six months, in addition to other information to be filled out in forms on the website.

Bahraini government is working to support the Kingdom’s tourism strategy, by providing various offers for obtaining an express e-Visa, developing a tourist visa, and developing family residence for wives of Gulf citizens, foreigners and residents.