Bahrain to allow prison inmates to pursue bachelor’s, master’s degrees

Manama: In an empowering initiative, Bahrain inmates will be given the opportunity to pursue their university studies, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The initiative aims to provide equal educational opportunities for all citizens to enhance their skills, and abilities, for personal and societal growth.

The Minister of Education Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, praised the interest of Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and his keenness to enhance integrated work to implement best participatory practices in caring for the rights of inmates.

A batch of 192 inmates from reformation and rehabilitation centers will be registered after expressing their desire to study for bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The inmates will be registered in academic majors that include business management, accounting and geography, and history.