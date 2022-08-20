Bahrain: Zero unemployed among nurses, pharmacists

Manama: The Bahrain Minister of Labor said that there is zero unemployment among Bahraini graduates in nursing and pharmacy, local media reported on Friday.

All Bahraini nurses and pharmacists are working now and there is no waiting list for them to enter the healthcare sector.

According to the Arabic daily Al Watan, Minister of Labor Jamil Humaidan confirmed that the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 per cent at the end of June 2022, noting that the total number of job seekers reached 14,824 males and females.

However, the minister revealed that there is some difficulty in recruiting law graduates.

Humaidan confirmed that the in-person job fair will return, and that the ministry is in the process of preparing for the first job fair after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to National Health Regulatory Authority’s report in April, the Kingdom has already licensed 25,000 health professionals, including 13,558 nurses, in its attempt to provide the best of healthcare services.

National Health Regulatory Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mariam Al Jalahma also said that the Kingdom’s health sector also licensed 4,727 doctors, 1,145 dentists, 1,702 pharmacists along with 3,944 health professionals specialised in various areas.