Bail rejected for accused in Moinabad drugs case; custody plea verdict deferred

Hyderabad: The Upparpally Court has rejected the bail petitions filed by the accused — ex BRS MLC Pilot Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Namit Sharma — in the Moinabad drugs case.

The court has postponed its decision on a separate petition filed by the police seeking five days of custody of the accused. The verdict on this custody plea has been deferred to Wednesday, April 8.

It may be recalled that the court had earlier reserved its orders on both the bail petitions and the police custody plea after hearing arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that a detailed investigation is necessary in the case.

The police counsel emphasised that significant financial transactions are involved and that the accused must be directly interrogated to uncover the full extent of the case.

Further developments are expected following the court’s decision on the custody plea.

Raid on Moinabad farm house

The Moinabad drugs case began on March 14, 2026, when Telangana police’s anti-narcotics unit (EAGLE), along with local police, raided a farmhouse owned by Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The raid was conducted at night based on intelligence about a drug party. During the operation, police found suspected narcotic substances, and 11 people were detained, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.

Drug tests conducted on the spot later showed that multiple attendees, including Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Namit Sharma, tested positive.

The situation escalated during the raid when Namit Sharma allegedly opened fire at police, reportedly after being provoked during the confrontation, though no one was injured.

A case was registered the same day under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, and the key accused — Pilot Rohith Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, and Namit Sharma — were later produced in court on March 15 and remanded to judicial custody.

In the following days, investigators reportedly uncovered possible links to drug suppliers (including suspected Goa and local networks) and began probing financial transactions connected to the accused.