Bajrang Dal hold protest against Christmas event outside Bareilly police station

They also claimed that a programme on women's atrocities allegedly linked serious crimes, including rape, with temples and the Hindu community.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Veena Nair | Published: 25th December 2025 10:48 pm IST


Bareilly: Bajrang Dal leaders on Thursday staged a protest outside the Bareilly city police station, accusing organisers of a Christmas event of “objectionable” portrayal of Hindu temples and their customs.

The protest came a day after workers of the hindu organisation held demonstrations outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church in the Cantonment area, where they sat at the church gate, raised religious slogans and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

There was no immediate comment available from the organisers of the programme.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said the protesters were assured that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken against those found guilty. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed from the station.

According to protesters, a Christmas festival organised by the Cantonment Board at the church on December 23 featured cultural programmes by various schools.

They alleged that videos shown during the event depicted religious conversion and the Hindu community in a “misleading and objectionable” way.

The Bajrang Dal leaders also claimed that a programme on women’s atrocities allegedly linked serious crimes, including rape, with temples and the Hindu community.

A majority of participating children and parents belonging to Hindu families, the programme “unfairly targeted Hindus, they alleged.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal leaders submitted a memorandum to City Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam, demanding an impartial probe and strict action against the organisers of the Christmas programme.

