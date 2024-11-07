Bajrang Dal threaten sexual violence against minority women in UP

A disturbing video has emerged on social media showing members of Bajrang Dal members participating in a protest chanting anti-Muslim slogans and making alarming threats of sexual violence against Muslim women.

The incident reportedly unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s communally sensitive city of Muzaffarnagar on November 3.

However, the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday, November 6 purportedly shows the agitated group raising provocative slogans such as “Na Mullo ka na Qazi ka yai desh hai Shivaji ka”, Hindustan mai rehna hoga Jai Shri Ram Khena hoga (This country belongs neither to Mullahs nor to Qazis; it belongs to Shivaji. If you want to live in Hindustan, you must chant Jai Shri Ram.)”.

The Hindutva group led by district coordinator Pratik Sharma are heard suggesting sexual offences against “mothers of Muslims” while asserting that India belongs solely to Hindus.

"Maa ch*d do mullo ki (F*ck the mother of #Muslims)," shouted members of #BajrangDal at a protest against an alleged attack by some #Muslim miscreants on a #Hindu family during Govardhan Puja in #UttarPradesh's #Muzaffarnagar on Nov 3. pic.twitter.com/YiGmo7F8Fl — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 6, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage and concerns about women’s safety, particularly belonging to the Muslim community with people highlighting the alarming nature of the protest.

According to the reports, the group members staged the protest, accusing Muslim individuals of attacking Hindu a family during the Govardhan Puja festival.

The incident is particularly notable as it follows another recent violent event that occurred in Bihar where a radical mob climbed a nearby mosque and hoisted a saffron flag while waving the Israeli flag during the Kali Visarjan Yatra near Tamtam Chowk under the Lalmatia Police Station.

The incident triggered anger among the Muslim community. Social activists flagged concerns about communal harmony and the provocative action of such radical outfits during religious events.