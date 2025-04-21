Bajrang Dal, VHP disrupt Easter celebrations with sticks in Gujarat

A group of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members disrupted Easter celebrations at a private hall in Odhav area of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat, on Sunday, April 20, alleging religious conversions were taking place.

A video of the group wielding sticks and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans surfaced on social media later in the day.

Around 100 members of the Christian community, including babies, were present at the event when the disruption occurred. Police responded to the scene and took representatives from both sides to the station.

Police said the workers questioned attendees about their religion and claimed conversions were being conducted. However, no evidence of such activity was found at the venue, Odhav police station inspector PN Zinzuvadia confirmed.

Authorities have received two complaints: one from Darshan Joshi, a local Bajrang Dal member seeking a probe into alleged conversions, and another from Emanuel Amaydas, a Christian attendee, who filed a complaint against 10 to 15 unidentified individuals who allegedly forced their way into the hall.

Police are investigating both complaints.