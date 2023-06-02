Bajrang Dal worker among 2 held for smuggling ganja in MP

Bhopal: The alleged involvement of Bajrang Dal co-convenor of Panna district in smuggling marijuana in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh has given enough ammunition to the state Congress to pin down the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the state.

Two persons, including alleged Bajrang Dal co-convenor of Panna district, were arrested for smuggling marijuana in Satna district on Monday last. The duo was arrested by the police at Uchehra railway station.

Madhya Pradesh’s Satna RPF crime intelligence team apprehended five youths smuggling marijuana on the Sarnath Express to Satna. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF promptly initiated a train search for the suspects and the illicit substance.

According to the RPF the arrested persons have been identified as Sundaram Tiwari– a Bajrang Dal’s district co-convenor of Panna district, while the other accused has been identified as Raj Chaurasia, a native of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Sanjay Mishra, senior RPF official said around 22 kg marijuana of worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from their possession.

“During the search, we have recovered 10 kg ganja from Sundaram Tiwari, while around 12 kg ganja was recovered from Raj Chaurasia. The duo has been booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh have shared some photographs of Sundaram Tiwari (21) with Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma on his official Twitter handle. The Congress leader has also tagged RSS head Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an answer from them.

Digvijay questions RSS Chief: Is smuggling of cannabis a cultural act?

“Bajrang Dal’s Panna district co-convenor Sundaram Tiwari has been caught by the Railway police for smuggling ganja. Is smuggling of cannabis a cultural act? Chief of RSS and Bajrang Dal should give reply on this matter,” Digvijaya’s social media post read.

Further, he also hit out at the Prime Minister saying the latter has “misused the name Lord Bajrang Bali for such people”. “He (PM Modi) should apologise for using Bajrang Bali’s name for such people,” the Congress leader made this statement while referring to a controversy broke out in the name of Bajrang Bali during Karnataka assembly poll concluded recently.