Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal paired again: Know their age gap

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with the latest update regarding Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming project, tentatively titled NBK 111. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this mass entertainer has seen a significant change in its lead cast. Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal has stepped in to play the female lead, replacing Nayanthara.

This marks another collaboration between Balakrishna and Kajal, who previously worked together in Bhagavanth Kesari (NBK 108). Fans are eager to see how their chemistry translates on screen once again in this high-voltage action drama.

Why Kajal Aggarwal replaced Nayanthara in NBK 111

While Nayanthara was the initial choice for the film, scheduling conflicts and budget adjustments led to a change in plans. Reports suggest that Nayanthara’s busy dates and high remuneration were difficult to align with the film’s revised production budget.

The producers felt that Kajal Aggarwal was a perfect fit, given her previous successful track record with Balakrishna. By bringing Kajal on board, the team has managed to keep the project on track while maintaining a strong star appeal.

Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal Age Gap

One of the most discussed topics among fans is the age difference between the lead pair. As of May 2026, Nandamuri Balakrishna is 65 years old, while Kajal Aggarwal is 40 years old. This creates a 25 year age gap between the two stars.

Despite the age difference, the duo has shown great screen presence in the past. In modern Telugu cinema, veteran stars often pair with established actresses to ensure the film appeals to a wide audience. Kajal’s maturity as an actor and Balayya’s unmatched energy make them a dependable pair for big-budget commercial films.

Director Gopichand Malineni is known for delivering “mass” hits that cater to Balakrishna’s massive fan base. Following the success of Veera Simha Reddy, expectations for NBK 111 are sky-high.

The film is currently undergoing some creative restructuring to fit the new budget. Along with the change in the lead actress, the production team is fine-tuning the script and technical aspects to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. Fans are now waiting for the official first look and title announcement.