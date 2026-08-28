Balanagar police return lost mobile phones to rightful owners

Inspector of Police, DI and other staff of Balanagar Police Station handed over five of the traced mobile phones to their rightful owners.

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Police officer handing over an award to a girl in an office setting with two other men present.
Balanagar police return lost mobile phones to rightful owners

Hyderabad: Balanagar police have traced 30 mobile phones reported lost by members of the public through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

As part of the initiative, the Inspector of Police, DI and other staff of Balanagar Police Station handed over five of the traced mobile phones to their rightful owners on Friday, August 28.

The remaining 25 mobile phones will be handed over to their respective owners by the Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Naresh Reddy at 10.30 am on Saturday, police said.

Subhan Bakery

The Balanagar police appreciated the CEIR portal for helping track and recover lost mobile phones and reiterated their commitment to protecting public property and providing prompt assistance to citizens.

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