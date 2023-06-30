Balasore train crash: CRS submits report to Railway Board, say sources

New Delhi: The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) probing the triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore has submitted its report to the Railway Board, sources said on Thursday.

The contents of the report could not be immediately ascertained. Senior Railway Board officials refused to comment on the report’s findings.

On June 2, three trains collided in Balasore district, claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people. The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a stationary goods train.

Apart from a CRS probe, the CBI is also investigating the tragic incident.

Since the accident, the Railways has transferred several top officials of the South Eastern Railway under whose jurisdiction the tragedy occurred.

Initial probe had suggested a signalling interference, either by negligence or by intent as the probable cause of the accident.