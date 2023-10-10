Balasore train tragedy: Process begins for cremation of unclaimed bodies

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:42 pm IST
Drone shot of the restoration work at the site of triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 4 (PTI file Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Four months after the triple train accident that claimed 297 lives in Odisha’s Balasore district, authorities at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have initiated the process for cremation of 28 unidentified bodies on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started handing over the bodies to BMC authorities in presence of officials of the CBI, which probed the accident. As on Tuesday evening, nine bodies were handed over to the civic body for cremation, officials said.

Also Read
Balasore train accident: BMC likely to dispose of 28 unclaimed bodies

The bodies were kept in AIIMS Bhubaneswar since the accident in June.

MS Education Academy

“We have started the process of handing over bodies to the BMC in the presence of CBI officials for disposal. It is now their duty to cremate,” said AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent Dillip Parida.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “We have started cremating the bodies. We plan to complete the process in the next one or two days.”

Out of 162 bodies that AIIMS Bhubaneswar had received, 81 were handed over to family members of the deceased in the first phase. Later, another 53 bodies were given to family members following DNA tests, but 28 bodies remained unclaimed, the official said.

The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a goods train were involved in the accident on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar station.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button