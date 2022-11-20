Balladeer Gaddar seeks police protection

Jangaon: Balladeer Gaddar on Saturday sought police protection from the state government by stating he has several enemies in Telangana. He said that he was facing threats from his enemies as he is fighting for the protection of lands in the state. He made these remarks while speaking to media persons after submitting a representation to the district collector Siva Lingaiah urging him to protect the lands belonging to the Bala Sai Baba trust.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had submitted a representation to the west zone DCP Seetharam urging him to provide security. He alleged that the lands belonging to the trust in mandalagudem village of Raghunathapalle Mandal were being encroached upon by land sharks. He made it clear that he would continue to fight on the issue till the 59 acres of lands of the trust were allotted to the poor people of the Mandal.