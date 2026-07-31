Ballari man allegedly kills wife, infant daughter with hammer

Ballari: A man allegedly murdered his wife and their seven-month-old daughter by attacking them with a hammer at their residence in the Andral area of Ballari city on the night of Thursday, July 31, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajeshwari and her infant daughter, Ashwini. The accused, Honnuru Swamy, is absconding, and police have launched a search operation to trace him.

According to preliminary investigations, the couple had been experiencing frequent domestic disputes over the past several days. Police suspect that an argument on Thursday night escalated into violence, following which the accused allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a hammer, killing them on the spot.

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Neighbours alerted the police after learning about the incident. Personnel from the APMC police station rushed to the house, secured the scene and began an investigation.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the exact motive behind the double murder is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to trace the accused, who fled immediately after the crime. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the family’s recent disputes, to determine the circumstances that led to the killings.