Man jailed for life for killing lover’s mother in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment after he attacked his ex-girlfriend and her mother over a failed relationship, police said on Thursday, July 30.

The accused has been identified as Yeddu Sandeep Kumar, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Sandeep had gotten into a relationship with Vaibhavi in 2018. He would regularly harass Vaibhavi as he had suspicions on her character. This led Vaibhavi to block his number and cut off contact.

Later, her family moved to Hyderabad and her engagement was arranged with another man. When Sandeep got to know of this, he stormed into Vaibhavi’s house armed with a knife on December 13, 2022.

A physical altercation took place during which Vaibhavi’s mother suffered serious injuries and passed away the next day. Due to this, Sandeep also attempted suicide and was admitted to a hospital.

He was arrested by Miyapur Police on December 23 that year and was convicted for murder, attempt to murder and house trespass after preparation for assault.