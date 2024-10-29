Bandh observed in Old City of Hyderabad over Narsinghanand’s remarks

Hyderabad: A bandh was observed across Old City in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 29, over Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand’s remark on Prophet Muhammad a few weeks ago.

Most shops in the Old City remained closed and some black flags were displayed outside homes.

The bandh was called by Tehreek Muslim Shabban, chairperson Mushtaq Malik as per the decision of a Joint Action Committee. Minority education institutions, scrap and old market were closed in observance of this bandh call.

However, the bandh no processions or black flag march were to be held as part of this bandh in Hyderabad. Business could resume after the late evening prayers (Asr).

The bandh was only applicable to the Muslim community. “The JAC hasn’t issued any notice to people from other religious communities to partake in the band. They will not be forced to join it,” said Malik in a statement.

Also Read Narasinghanand makes derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The bandh call in Hyderabad’s Old City was issued in response to Yati Narsinghanand’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Earlier this month, the priest of Dasna Devi temple said, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dasara, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

Yati further said that he wants to achieve the dream of extending the Hindu Rashtra, claiming that it was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a new narrative being pushed by right-wing Hindus. “This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.” He further claimed that a Shiv temple lies beneath the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.