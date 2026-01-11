Bandi challenges Asaduddin Owaisi to make a woman AIMIM chief

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, January 11, challenged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to show the courage to make a hijab-clad woman as his party’s chief before dreaming of a Burqa-clad lady as Prime Minister of India.

Strongly reacting to the Hyderabad MP’s recent statement that India will one day have a hijab-clad woman as PM, Bandi in a post on ‘X’ asked, “How many Muslim women has All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs? How many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the Majlis? Slogans cannot hide zero representation.”

Before dreaming of a Burqa-clad woman as Prime Minister of India, show the courage to make one the AIMIM chief.



How many Muslim women has All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs?

How many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 11, 2026

He said in 2018 (assembly polls), the BJP fielded Shahzadi Syed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Old City.

“She was threatened, targeted, and defeated. This is your true face. Today, she serves on the National Commission for Minorities,” Bandi said.

He said BJP has a Minority Morcha and grooms women leaders and asked “What does AIMIM have beyond rhetoric?”

Bandi alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.

“We understand your fear. Muslim women can see your hypocrisy clearly. Many view Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji as an elder brother who acted in their interests instead of confining them,” he said in the post.

The union minister said real empowerment came through reforms and cited abolishment of triple talaq, providing legal dignity and protection for Muslim women, opening bank accounts, gas connections, toilets and housing in women’s names.

Bandi further said the BJP empowers women irrespective of religion and alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, speaks of empowerment while imposing restrictions on women in the party, public life, and even at home.

Addressing an election rally on Friday in Maharashtra’s Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Owaisi said a hijab-clad woman would one day become India’s prime minister as the country’s Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities, unlike in Pakistan, where members of only one faith can occupy top constitutional posts.