Bandi Sanjay applauds Telangana HC judgement in MLA poaching case

Published: 26th December 2022 10:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday welcomed the judgement of the state high court transferring the case of alleged attempt to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a statement, Sanjay said the BJP strongly desired that all the facts should come out through an impartial investigation. “On the other hand, the BRS government was trying to camouflage the facts and unleash a negative campaign with a conspiracy to malign the BJP,” he said.

The BJP president said the entire story, screenplay and direction of the farmhouse drama was done by CM KCR, who stage-managed the show sitting in Pragati Bhavan. “The people have seen through the drama enacted by KCR government to project untruths as truths,” he said.

“All these days, the special investigation team (SIT) has conducted the investigation only to protect the real culprits,” he said.

“The KCR government had constituted similar SITs to probe various cases, but they could not even catch a mouse even after digging mountains,” Sanjay criticised.

Stating that the chief minister had no courage and sincerity to discuss on the development, Sanjay alleged that the farmhouse case was a total fabrication by KCR only to divert the people’s attention from the discussion on the involvement of his family members in liquor, drug and corrupt scandals.

“The BJP is hopeful that the CBI inquiry would unearth the facts in the farmhouse case and expose the real culprits,” he asserted.

