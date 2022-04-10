Bandi Sanjay letter to farmers laughable: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: The TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy termed the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s open letter to farmers laughable.

Speaking during a press conference at the TRS legislature party office on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy said that the state’s farmers will not believe in collusion with the rice mill owners as the KCR government’s measures for the welfare of farmers are pioneering in the country.

“Through the Ritu Bandhu scheme, the KCR government has distributed Rs 50000 crore among the farmers. There is no need for getting commission from rice mills owners for the paddy procurement,” Reddy said.

“On the other hand,” Reddy said, “the Modi government waived off Bank loans of big companies and corporate to the tune of Rs. 11 lakh crore but it is not prepared to procure paddy from the farmers with few crore rupees.”

“Similarly, the Modi government had looted Rs 23 lakh crore from the people but it is not coming forward to procure paddy with Rs 13000 crore. In such a situation if the BJP takes an anti-farmer initiative it will have to face a Punjab-like situation in Telangana”, Reddy said.