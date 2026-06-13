Bandi Sanjay takes part in Swachch Paathshala event in Sircilla

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, June 13, participated in the “Swachh Paathshala” (clean school) programme at Kusuma Ramaiah Zilla Parishad High School in Sircilla, rolling up his sleeves to sweep and wash a classroom alongside teachers, students, BJP workers and volunteers.

The programme was organised as part of nationwide outreach activities marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years in office.

Community drive

Responding to an earlier call by the minister, residents, voluntary organisations and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre turned up at government schools across the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency with their own cleaning materials – brooms, cloths, buckets and mugs – to clean classrooms, school grounds and other facilities.

The previous day, “Tiffin Baithaks” had been held in schools across the constituency to plan the drive, allocate responsibilities and ensure smooth execution.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay said the Swachh Paathshala campaign was conceived as a community initiative to clean and beautify government schools, cutting across political lines. He said the response had been overwhelming.

Announcements

The minister announced that he would once again bear the Class 10 examination fees for students in the Karimnagar constituency from his own salary and provide free bicycles to all Class 10 students in government schools, as in previous years.

He added that awareness rallies would be organised in villages and mandal headquarters in the coming days to encourage parents to enrol every eligible child in school. He also assured that school infrastructure needs would be reviewed and addressed on priority.