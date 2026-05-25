Hyderabad: Producer and actor Bandla Ganesh has opened up about one of the most painful moments from his early days in the Telugu film industry. During a recent interview with Raja Ravindra, he shared that a well-known industry personality once hit him unexpectedly with a slipper.

Bandla Ganesh said the incident happened years ago when he was still trying to establish himself in the industry. At that time, he was doing small acting roles and regularly meeting film personalities to build connections and learn more about cinema.

He recalled that the incident happened around the time actress Soundarya passed away in the helicopter crash. According to Ganesh, he was sitting with another actor and casually addressing a senior person respectfully when the unexpected incident happened.

#BandlaGanesh Recalls a SHOCKING Incident From His Early Career!! 🤯



A BIG INDUSTRY PERSONALITY Once Slapped Him With a CHAPPAL 😳 pic.twitter.com/VcKoxOhxjl — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) May 24, 2026

Why Bandla Ganesh says the incident became his turning point

Speaking about the moment, Bandla Ganesh said he felt deeply insulted and immediately walked away. However, instead of holding anger, he turned that humiliation into motivation.

He revealed that he made a promise to himself that day, that he would work hard and become more successful in life. He believed the reason he was treated that way was because he was financially weak and not in a position of influence at the time.

Later, the person reportedly apologised to him and explained that it happened during an emotional and stressful moment.

Rather than carrying the pain, Bandla Ganesh said he used the experience as fuel to grow. Over the years, he moved from acting into film production and delivered successful films with stars like Pawan Kalyan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr..

Even today, he says the incident remains unforgettable, but he sees it as one of the moments that pushed him to achieve more.

Fans curious about who the person was

Bandla Ganesh did not reveal the identity of the senior personality involved. That has triggered discussions online, with many fans trying to guess who he was referring to.

For now, Ganesh has chosen to leave the name undisclosed and focus only on the lesson he learned from the experience.