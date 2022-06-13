Bangalore: Hindu groups set deadline for I-Day celebrations at Eidgah Maidan

Bengaluru: Hindu outfits have set a June 14 deadline for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for permission for celebrating Independence Day at Eidgah Maidan in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru.

Muslim religious leaders and Hindu activists have locked horns over the ownership of the land. The Muslims claim that the land belongs to the Wakf Board while the Hindus claim that the land is not the property of any one religion. The BBMP has clarified that it owns the land and it is one of the playgrounds in the city.

Hindu outfits and organisations have submitted applications for the celebration of the Yoga Day and Independence Day at the Maidan. They have also objected to allowing only Muslims to conduct prayers and other activities there.

President of the Vishwa Sanathana Parishat, Bhaskar stated that Hindu activists have set a deadline of June 14 for the BBMP to give permission for celebrating Independence Day.

He stated that if the permission is not given they will approach the court. A submission has been made on June 7 in this regard. However, the civic agency has not responded.

Meanwhile, the BBMP is not taking any chances and has begun the work of installing CCTV cameras around the Eidgah Maidan. The recommendation for the cameras was made by the police department, police sources said.

The BBMP has installed 12 poles and is also making lighting arrangements. Miscreants have damaged 3 poles and police security has been increased around the Maidan.

Hindu outfits are adamant that they should be permitted to celebrate Hindu festivals and national days. They are urging the BBMP that if permission is not given, then it should not be given for offering namaz (prayer) there also.