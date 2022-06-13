Bengaluru: President Kovind arrives for a two-day visit

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 13th June 2022 12:47 pm IST
President Kovid being received by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

He was received at the airport by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, among others.

Also Read
Bengaluru: President to inaugurate Sri Govinda Temple on June 14

On Monday afternoon, the President is slated to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru.

MS Education Academy

The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to attend the “Lokarpana” of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road here.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button